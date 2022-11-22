Cristiano Ronaldo is set to decide between the Premier League and Saudia Arabia after just leaving Manchester United. Ronaldo is looking for a new club after becoming a free agent.

The 37 year old has left United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect after talks with the club. Ronaldo re joined the reds in 2021 after twelve years away from the club.

Ronaldo is undoubtedly a United legend and will go down as an all time great for the club. The 37 year old had no payoff after having his contract terminated as both sides wanted to respect his history at the club.

No doubt clubs will be interested in signing Ronaldo now that he has just become a free agent today. The 37 year old will now have to make a decision after the World Cup about his new club.

A report has come out today from Jose Felix Diaz regarding Ronaldo's next club and he has said; "Cristiano Ronaldo is torn between Newcastle United and Al-Nassr FC".

Newcastle United are currently having an amazing season in the Premier League so far as they currently sit in 3rd place right now. Ronaldo could stay in the Premier League if Newcastle make a move for him

Ronaldo was linked with a move to Saudia Arabia in the summer and he could make a move there as Al-Nassr FC could make a move for the 37 year old.

