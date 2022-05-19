Skip to main content
Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Cheshire Residents Shocked by Joining Local Gym

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has been spotted this week at Cpase health club in Knutsford with his partner and his son.

Ronaldo has stunned Cheshire residents when he joined his local gym, although an exclusive, 300 euros per month gym.

Working out there besides the sessions at Manchester United’s training complex, and his gym at home.

The 37-year-old and probably the highest goalscorer professional football history will ever see, has been seen most days of the current week at Cpase health club in Knutsford.

The location is deep in the heart of the high-end area of Cheshire, footballers love the zone in the north-west.

He has been training there with his fiancee, the Spanish beauty Georgina Rodriguez. The Striker posted a picture on Twitter of himself and his son Cristiano Jr. in the gym’s cryotherapy room.

Ronaldo is said to have been working extremely hard in his visits to the gym. As the forward wants to be in great shape to continue impressing everyone in Manchester United.

The Cpase health club, full name Clare’s Space boutique health club; was opened in October by Clare Stobart.

The gym is very popular among the Cheshire high profile community where footballers and their wives and other local celebrities do their training.

Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Cheshire Residents Shocked by Joining Local Gym

By Saul Escudero35 seconds ago
