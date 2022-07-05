Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Left 'Upset' After Being Handed Manchester United Salary Cut

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left upset about having his Manchester United salary cut, according to a report.

The superstar was initially expected to stay with The Red Devils this summer, but after a disappointing 21/22 season ending with no trophies and failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, he is said to be now looking for a way out.

He is also allegedly frustrated by the club's lack of activity in the transfer market, having not made an official signing yet. United are close to announcing the transfers of Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia and midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer, though, and look to be speeding up the process.

Ronaldo

The MEN have reported that there is yet another reason for the 37 year old's unhappiness, however. With the club's lack of Champions League football this season, they say that each player has received a 25% salary cut - and that this has left Ronaldo in particular "Unhappy".

His previous salary, agreed near the end of last summer's transfer window, was £480,000 according to the article, but it has now been reduced to £360,000.

Finally The MEN state that some sources believe he will stay at the club despite the issues, with no obvious buyer presenting themselves at this point in time.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Left 'Upset' After Being Handed Manchester United Salary Cut

By Rhys James44 seconds ago
Dybala Goal
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Could Sign Argentina Midfielder Paulo Dybala From Juventus If Striker Leaves

By Saul Escudero6 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal
Transfers

Report: Joan Laporta And Jordge Mendes Discussing Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer To Barcelona

By Alex Wallace15 hours ago
Lewandowski
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Could Sign Robert Lewandowski If Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago
Frenkie De Jong & Matthijs De Ligt
Transfers

Report: Manchester United In The Race To Sign Matthijs De Ligt This Summer

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago
Martinez
Quotes

Fabrizio Romano: Erik Ten Hag 'Insisting' Manchester United Sign Ajax Defender Lisandro Martinez, Despite Arsenal Competition

By Rhys James20 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfers

David Ornstein: Chelsea Considering Move For Cristiano Ronaldo As Manchester United Insist He Is Not For Sale

By Alex Wallace22 hours ago
Steven Bergwijn
News

Report: Spurs Forward Steven Bergwijn Chooses Ajax Over Manchester United

By Rhys James23 hours ago