Manchester United May Not Hesitate In Taking Key Cristiano Ronaldo Decision In the Summer

Manchester United may not hesitate about moving on Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer transfer window amidst interest from the MLS, claims a journalist.

Ronaldo joined United from Juventus in the summer and while the move hasn't gone as many would have planned or liked, the Portuguese has still scored vital goals in the Champions League and the Premier League.

ronaldo

Stefano Benzi was talking to Calciomercato.it recently (via SportWitness) and he spoke about Ronaldo's future and chances of him leaving United.

The journalist revealed that Inter Miami see Ronaldo as a replacement for Gonzalo Higuain and negotiations are already underway for the move. Ronaldo is said to be 'convinced' about leaving Europe.

David Beckham's relations with United and Glazers' lack of hesitation in letting Ronaldo leave could aid a move, with the journalist claiming that the idea could be 'perfect' for the Portuguese.

Ronaldo's current deal at United runs out in the summer of 2023, with his future still seemingly uncertain.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United vs Manchester City
