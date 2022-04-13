Cristiano Ronaldo Played Vital Role in Manchester United Manager Decision

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo played a vital role in the club's decision to not appoint Antonio Conte, claims a recent report.

While United are close to appointing Erik ten Hag as the club's manager, Conte was initially in line to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but the club ended up hiring Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis with the promise of a future consultancy role for the German.

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst has reported that it was Ronaldo who had vetoed United's move for Conte earlier in the season and his reservations about the Italian affected the board's decision about the ex-Inter boss.

It is stated that Ronaldo didn't hold back from expressing his discontent about Solskjaer following the 5-0 defeat to Liverpool and his agent Jorge Mendes had sought assurances from the club about sacking the Norwegian following the loss to Watford.

The report goes on to mention that United's links with Zinedine Zidane were a way of appeasing the Portuguese when he was frustrated at Old Trafford.

Conte was open to taking over at United before Rangnick became the club's manager. His Tottenham side currently find themselves above United and in the top four.

