Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Superstar Tom Brady After Manchester United Victory Over Tottenham Hotspur

Cristiano Ronaldo has met and spoken to former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL superstar following his man of the match performance for Manchester United.

Ronaldo was the man of the moment in United's 3-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Brady was in attendance at Old Trafford to watch Ronaldo's incredible solo performance in the win.

Ronaldo and Brady can be seen in dialogue on the pitch at Old Trafford after the final whistle.

Brady announced his retirement from the NFL following the conclusion of the previous season.

Brady is regarded as one of the best NFL players of all times, similar to Ronaldo's status in the world of football.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady's former team are owned by United's owners, the Glazer family.

Ronaldo became the greatest goal scorer of all time following his hattrick against Spurs.

His career total is now 807.

