Cristiano Ronaldo Nominated for PFA Player of the Year Award Alongside Premier League Stars

Cristiano Ronaldo has been nominated for the PFA Player of the year Award alongside a whole host of Premier League stars.

The shortlist of nominees has today been revealed for the PFA player of the year award with Ronaldo featuring alongside the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane, Mo Salah and more.

Despite United not having the best season, Ronaldo still had a strong personal season and ended as one of the leagues top goalscorers behind Heung Min Son and Salah.

Ronaldo has been included as a nominee for the award and below you can find the full list of nominees.

Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur

Sadio Mane - Liverpool

Mo Salah - Liverpool

Virgil Van Dijk - Liverpool

The awards ceremony takes place on the 9th June 2022.

