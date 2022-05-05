Cristiano Ronaldo Nominated for Premier League Player of the Month Award for April

Cristiano Ronaldo has been nominated for the Premier League player of the month award for April alongside a number of other players.

Ronaldo has been nominated for the monthly award due to his excellent performances for United in April.

Ronaldo played 360 minutes in the month and scored five goals that proved crucial for United in a number of games.

Ronaldo has won a number of United's player of the month awards during the campaign so far and is also the club's top scorer.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Ronaldo has been nominated alongside a number of other Premier League players that excelled in the month of April.

Here is the full list of nominees;

Nathan Collins (Burnley)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Bruno Guimares (Newcastle United)

Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur)

Thiago (Liverpool)

Leandro Trossard (Brighton)

The award will be presented by the Premier League alongside EA Sports.

The link to vote for Ronaldo can be found below;

Click HERE to vote

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon