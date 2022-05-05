Cristiano Ronaldo Nominated for Premier League Player of the Month Award for April
Cristiano Ronaldo has been nominated for the Premier League player of the month award for April alongside a number of other players.
Ronaldo has been nominated for the monthly award due to his excellent performances for United in April.
Ronaldo played 360 minutes in the month and scored five goals that proved crucial for United in a number of games.
Ronaldo has won a number of United's player of the month awards during the campaign so far and is also the club's top scorer.
Ronaldo has been nominated alongside a number of other Premier League players that excelled in the month of April.
Here is the full list of nominees;
Nathan Collins (Burnley)
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)
Bruno Guimares (Newcastle United)
Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)
Heung-Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur)
Thiago (Liverpool)
Leandro Trossard (Brighton)
The award will be presented by the Premier League alongside EA Sports.
The link to vote for Ronaldo can be found below;
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Would Not Be Convinced Of Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea
- Report: New Manager Erik Ten Hag Wants Midfielder Donny Van De Beek Back At Manchester United Next Season
- Report: Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba Has A Received An Official Contract Offer From European Giant
- Report: Manchester United Leading the Race to Sign Darwin Nunez
- Frenkie De Jong Is Believed To Be The 'Cornerstone Of His Winning Project' - Could Manchester United Land The Midfielder?
- Ex-Manchester United Midfielder Robbie Savage Warns About Cristiano Ronaldo's Possible Sell
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon