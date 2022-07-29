Cristiano Ronaldo Not Expected To Be In Manchester United Squad For Atletico Madrid Clash

Cristiano Ronaldo is not expected to be a part of Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United squad that flies to Oslo to face Atletico Madrid, says a new report.

Ronaldo’s future still remains heavily in the balance with no real clarity on what could happen ahead of the new season.

United are in the market for new attackers ahead of the campaign and have been heavily linked to Benjamin Sesko of RB Salzburg in the last days.

However, Ten Hag is still keen to work with Ronaldo this season despite the players desire to leave as the new boss is continuing to attempt to hold onto the Portuguese striker.

IMAGO / Sportimage

However, United have their final two pre season games this weekend with the game against Atletico set to feature a team that is likely to start against Brighton next Sunday.

Their other game will be against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday at Old Trafford where a more youthful team will feature, however Ronaldo could also get some minutes in that game.

A report from the Telegraph’s James Ducker has stated;

“Cristiano Ronaldo is not expected to be part of the Manchester United squad that flies to Oslo this afternoon to face Atlético Madrid tomorrow.”

“Erik ten Hag will take a strong squad to face Atlético Madrid in Oslo. Ten Hag will use the match as the principal final warm-up for his planned starting XI against Brighton.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon