Skip to main content
Cristiano Ronaldo Not Happy At All At Manchester United

IMAGO / PA Images

Cristiano Ronaldo Not Happy At All At Manchester United

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is not at all happy at the club anymore says new report.

Manchester United announced the return of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer of 2021. A signing that electrified the fan base at the time. 

Ronaldo’s homecoming was the biggest move of that summer, one of United’s biggest signings of the last 10 years. 

The fan base had a sense of excitement and were emphatic to see Ronaldo play again for the club. However, things have not gone to plan. 

Ronaldo himself had a good campaign last season. United however failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League and win a trophy. 

Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo At Europa League 2022 Sheriff Clash

Ronaldo was desperate to leave United in the recent summer window. His agent Jorge Mendes worked hard to find him a new club. 

However no suitors came forward and Ronaldo stayed at Old Trafford. So far this season Ronaldo is yet to start a consistent number of games. 

Many fans and pundits have criticised Ronaldo, whereas some feel that the striker is being hard done by at the club. 

Roy Keane in particular spoke recently during the Manchester Derby. The former captain said that Ronaldo was practically being hard done by. 

Roy Keane

Reports have emerged today that United will allow Ronaldo to leave the club. Should a suitable offer arrive, United will be open to the departure of the player. 

A journalist from Diario AS named Guillermo Rai has stated;

“Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy at all at Manchester United. He believes he could have a way out of the club in January.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Not Happy At All At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer
News

Saudi Arabia PIF Were Offered Stake In Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Will Allow Cristiano Ronaldo To Leave After World Cup

By Rhys James
Donny Van De Beek
Transfers

Report: Leicester City Consider Manchester United Star Donny Van De Beek

By Rhys James
Casemiro Manchester United Premier League
News

Revealed: Casemiro Set To Displace Scott Mctominay At Manchester United

By Rhys James
Rice
Quotes

Pundit Says Declan Rice Should Move To Manchester United Over Liverpool

By Rhys James
Anthony Martial
Quotes

'It's Really Complicated' - Anthony Martial On Manchester United's Derby Defeat

By Rhys James
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Will Definitely Try To Sign Jude Bellingham

By Alex Wallace