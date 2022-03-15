Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Cristiano Ronaldo Now More Likely to Leave Manchester United This Summer

Cristiano Ronaldo is now more likely to leave Manchester United following on from their defeat against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo has a year remaining on his United contract but reports have suggested for a number of weeks that the striker would leave the club this summer if they fail to qualify for next seasons UCL.

United were knocked out by Atletico on Tuesday night following a 0-1 defeat at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo

Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford in the summer and has been United's best performer this season.

The 37 year old wanted to help United return to winning ways and to win silverware during his time.

It hasn't materialised for Ronaldo and United and the club will go trophy-less for yet another campaign.

With doubts over whether United can even finish in the top four this season, Ronaldo may start to plan for a future away from Old Trafford from this summer.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United vs Manchester City
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Now More Likely to Leave Manchester United This Summer

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
De Gea
Quotes

David De Gea Reacts To Manchester United 0-1 Atletico Madrid: 'We Did Not Do Enough To Win'

By Rhys James7 minutes ago
Renan Lodi
Match Day

Watch: Manchester United 0-1 Atletico Madrid | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League | Red Devils Undone By Simeone

By Neil Andrew22 minutes ago
united flag
Match Day

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | UEFA Champions League | UCL |

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Kane and Pochettino
Transfers

Manchester United's Pochettino Choice Revealed as Club Ponders Manager Decision

By Kaustubh Pandey4 hours ago
Ronaldo
Transfers

Ralf Rangnick Makes Key Decision about Ronaldo's Manchester United Future

By Kaustubh Pandey5 hours ago
Kane and Rice
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Contact Harry Kane and Declan Rice Representatives Over Summer Transfer Moves

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
Paul Pogba vs Leeds
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Star Paul Pogba Set for Juventus Move as Paulo Dybala Set for Juventus Exit Amid Manchester United Links

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago