Cristiano Ronaldo Now More Likely to Leave Manchester United This Summer

Cristiano Ronaldo is now more likely to leave Manchester United following on from their defeat against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo has a year remaining on his United contract but reports have suggested for a number of weeks that the striker would leave the club this summer if they fail to qualify for next seasons UCL.

United were knocked out by Atletico on Tuesday night following a 0-1 defeat at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford in the summer and has been United's best performer this season.

The 37 year old wanted to help United return to winning ways and to win silverware during his time.

It hasn't materialised for Ronaldo and United and the club will go trophy-less for yet another campaign.

With doubts over whether United can even finish in the top four this season, Ronaldo may start to plan for a future away from Old Trafford from this summer.

