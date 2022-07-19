Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Now Set To Stay At Manchester United Says Journalist

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future could now be set to take a total U Turn as the superstar could now be set to stay at Old Trafford this summer due to the players lack of open options, says a journalist.

Ronaldo’s future could be now set to take a total U Turn as the striker could now be set to stay at Old Trafford this summer despite the players desire to leave the club for Champions League football. 

The likes of Chelsea and Bayern Munich have already turned down the initial chance to sign the player and links to Sporting Lisbon were shutdown the player himself. 

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United vs Manchester City

Ronaldo did look set to leave Old Trafford this summer as reports had ramped up surrounding the player’s possible exit from the club.

However Erik Ten Hag spoke about the player on Monday and had said that he could see Ronaldo’s future being at United for seasons beyond the 22/23 campaign. 

Transfer insider Dean Jones, spoke to outlet GIVEMESPORT about the future of Ronaldo, saying;

“We still don’t know what’s happening with Ronaldo. The word I’m getting is that he’s most likely to stay at this point and we will probably see a PR move put into place in the next couple of weeks if no transfer can open up, that he’s happy with the work that has been done at United and he is satisfied that can be part of a team that might be going somewhere.”

