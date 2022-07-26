Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured Arriving At Carrington Ahead Of Manchester United Talks

Cristiano Ronaldo has been pictured arriving at Carrington training ground ahead of face to face crunch talks with Erik Ten Hag about his future, it has been revealed by a report. 

Ronaldo landed back in Manchester last night following weeks away from the United first team squad due to personal issues as well as doubts about his future. 

However United boss, Erik Ten Hag wants to gain clarity over the players future as he looks to continue building and planning his side for their Premier League opener in just over a weeks time. 

Ronaldo will speak to Ten Hag today as they look to resolve the ongoing issue. 

Players returned to training in Carrington today following their return from their pre season leg in Australia and Thailand. 

It is unclear whether Ronaldo will train with the team or not today however the main purpose of his arrival is for the important talks with the new boss. 

According to a report from Matteo Moretto;

“The idea of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Mendes is to resolve the doubts about their future today after the meeting with the leaders of Manchester United.”

A decision on his future could be made soon which would allow United to plan the possibility of having to sign a striker or not this summer. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Pictured Arriving At Carrington Ahead Of Manchester United Talks

By Alex Wallacejust now
Ronaldo
Quotes

Ex-Chelsea Star On The Possibility Of Cristiano Ronaldo Or Harry Maguire Leaving Manchester United

By Rhys James8 minutes ago
Alvaro Fernandez
News

Report: Manchester United Youngster Alvaro Fernandes Secures Championship Loan

By Rhys James50 minutes ago
de jong smile
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Still Want To Sell Manchester United Target Despite Public Comments From Joan Laporta

By Soumyajit Roy2 hours ago
ronaldo everton
Transfers

Report: Manchester United's Stance Unchanged About Star Player

By Soumyajit Roy5 hours ago
de jong 2
Transfers

Journalist Claims 'There Is A Feeling Deal Will Get Done For Manchester United Target'

By Soumyajit Roy5 hours ago
Eric Bailly
Transfers

Report: Discussions Around Eric Bailly Transfer From Manchester United to Roma Intensify

By Seth Dooley6 hours ago
ronaldo arriving
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Expected To Take Part In Manchester United Training On Tuesday

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago