Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Possibly Set to Become Manchester United Captain Next Season
Cristiano Ronaldo could quite possibly become the new Manchester United captain next season as Harry Maguire could be set to lose the armband.
Ronaldo could be set to become club captain from next season under the new manager Erik Ten Hag according to a new report.
There were a number of reports earlier on in the season that Ralf Rangnick had planned to replace Maguire as captain with Ronaldo but the Englishman has held onto the captaincy.
Ten Hag is known to be very keen to work with Ronaldo at United after undertaking the managerial role at Old Trafford.
Ronaldo is known to have leadership having qualities.
The striker captains his country and led Portugal to a EURO 2016 win despite being injured in the final.
Now, according to United Muppetiers, “Ronaldo is quite possibly set to be the club captain next year.”
The renowned transfer source posted the new information via their discord server via one of their external sources.
Ronaldo is favoured by United fans to become the club captain instead of Maguire.
