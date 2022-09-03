Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Potentially Set To Start For Manchester United vs Arsenal

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is potentially set to start against Arsenal on Sunday, early reports suggest.

Cristiano Ronaldo could be set to start for the first time in a number of games on Sunday. 

Manchester United host Arsenal at Old Trafford in the late kick off in the Premier League

United could potentially maintain a similar if not unchanged team for the clash on Sunday. 

However some early suggestions from separate reports have stated that Cristiano Ronaldo could start this game. 

ronaldo arriving

Ronaldo has not started four out of the five games this season. 

Ronaldo has come off the bench in United’s last three games, playing a total of 48 minutes. 

The superstar was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford during the summer window but has remained at the club. 

Erik Ten Hag has consistently reiterated that Ronaldo is a part of his plans for the season. 

Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United

Some early suggestions have circulated social media, stating that Ronaldo could start on Sunday. 

Pointed out on Twitter by Manchester Evening News reporter, Samuel Luckhurst;

“The fan account on Instagram that Ronaldo interacts with: Sunday the king plays.”

Ronaldo has a great record against Arsenal and his renowned for scoring against the North London club. 

The striker could form an attack alongside Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford on Sunday in front of the Old Trafford crowd.

