Cristiano Ronaldo Refused To Play For Manchester United vs Tottenham

IMAGO / Action Plus

Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham for Manchester United on Wednesday night.

It has now been revealed that Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t just walk down the tunnel following United’s win against Tottenham. The Portuguese star also reportedly refused to be substituted onto the pitch before hand.

United were winning the game 2-0 at around the 86th minute mark. Ronaldo came from the bench and stood pitchside before walking down the touchline.

United’s number 7 was then seen walking down the tunnel and off the pitch with time still to be played at Old Trafford. It did not go down well with fans, ex players and pundits and neither with his manager, Erik Ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Old Trafford Tottenham

Ten Hag said after the game last night that he would ‘deal with Ronaldo today’. It seems as though the pair have spoken, however more has come to light.

According to Mail Online reporter Chris Wheeler, Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute before storming off the pitch.

Wheeler reports; “Cristiano Ronaldo REFUSED to come on as a substitute in Man Utd's win over Spurs before leaving Old Trafford early.”

He continued with; “Relationship between Ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo is now at BREAKING point, Ronaldo is desperate to leave & Ten Hag happy to let him go.”

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Premier League
