Cristiano Ronaldo Said to Have "Forced" Manchester United to Not Hire Preferred Manager Option

According to a report, Cristiano Ronaldo stopped Manchester United from hiring their preferred manager of choice.

Following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, The Red Devils were on the lookout for a new manager.

Among others, Antonio Conte was one of the prime suspects who was being linked with the job, and many believed he would get it.

According to The Metro, however, it was Cristiano Ronaldo who "Forced" his club to not sign the Italian.

They do explain later in the article that the Manchester club were not entirely convinced about replacing Solskjaer with him anyway - and that the superstar's opinion simply put the nail in the coffin, so to speak.

Conte ended up joining Spurs, who are now one of the main contenders for top four, ahead of United at this point, and the club ended up appointing German coach Ralf Rangnick instead, until the end of the season.

It was reported recently that Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag has reached a verbal agreement to be the long term manager.

