Cristiano Ronaldo Says 'I'm Not Finished' During Manchester United Lap of Honour at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo had the cameras focused on him during Manchester United's lap of honour in their final Premier League game at Old Trafford where he appeared to mutter 'I'm not finished' to the camera.

Ronaldo's current future remains uncertain following his return campaign to United this season.

The striker reportedly could be set to leave United this summer with offers from the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid supposedly on the table.

Ronaldo could have provided United fans with a lifeline and could be set to stay at United after his muttered comment to the camera.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Ronaldo scored in the 3-0 victory at Old Trafford against Brentford which will have given United a huge lifelines in their pursuit of European football next season.

Ronaldo appeared to mutter "I'm not finished" to the cameras with the footage caught on Sky Sports.

The story of Ronaldo's future will ramble on into the summer with no set decision set to be announced until the summer transfer window.

