Cristiano Ronaldo Says 'I'm Not Finished' During Manchester United Lap of Honour at Old Trafford
Cristiano Ronaldo had the cameras focused on him during Manchester United's lap of honour in their final Premier League game at Old Trafford where he appeared to mutter 'I'm not finished' to the camera.
Ronaldo's current future remains uncertain following his return campaign to United this season.
The striker reportedly could be set to leave United this summer with offers from the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid supposedly on the table.
Ronaldo could have provided United fans with a lifeline and could be set to stay at United after his muttered comment to the camera.
Ronaldo scored in the 3-0 victory at Old Trafford against Brentford which will have given United a huge lifelines in their pursuit of European football next season.
Ronaldo appeared to mutter "I'm not finished" to the cameras with the footage caught on Sky Sports.
The story of Ronaldo's future will ramble on into the summer with no set decision set to be announced until the summer transfer window.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Would Not Be Convinced Of Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea
- Report: New Manager Erik Ten Hag Wants Midfielder Donny Van De Beek Back At Manchester United Next Season
- Report: Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba Has A Received An Official Contract Offer From European Giant
- Report: Manchester United Leading the Race to Sign Darwin Nunez
- Frenkie De Jong Is Believed To Be The 'Cornerstone Of His Winning Project' - Could Manchester United Land The Midfielder?
- Ex-Manchester United Midfielder Robbie Savage Warns About Cristiano Ronaldo's Possible Sell
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon