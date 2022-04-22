Skip to main content
Cristiano Ronaldo, Scott McTominay and Raphael Varane Available to Face Arsenal

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has confirmed that three key players; Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Scott McTominay will all be available to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday. 

Rangnick spoke to the media on Friday as usual and confirmed that Ronaldo, Varane and McTominay will all be available for selection in what will be a huge crunch game for United. 

United have been without Varane and McTominay for a number of weeks and have left United looking short in both midfield and defensive areas of the pitch. 

Ronaldo returned to training this week following the tragic news of the loss of his baby son and Rangnick has confirmed that the striker will be available on Saturday.

The return of McTominay will come as good news to United fans with the Red Devils being without a true holding midfielder in their recent run of games. 

Varane’s return also allows Rangnick to sort out some of the major defensive issues that have arisen in recent weeks. 

Cristiano Ronaldo, Scott McTominay and Raphael Varane Available to Face Arsenal

