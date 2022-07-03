Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Join Manchester United Training On Monday | Club Insist He Is Not For Sale

Cristiano Ronaldo is still set to join up with his Manchester United teammates at training on Monday 4th July despite the high volume of reports pointing towards his exit, states a new report.

Ronaldo has reportedly told United that he would like to leave the club this summer should a satisfactory offer come in for the player. 

Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Napoli are the three clubs linked with the possibility of securing his signature this summer should the striker leave Old Trafford. 

United have already told Ronaldo that he must report for the clubs pre season tour departure this week despite the noise around a possible exit. 

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Villareal

The superstar has a desire to play at the top level of his football with the word being that Ronaldo still wants to add to his tally of trophies and personal awards. 

Despite the rumours surrounding his exit, United remain firm in their stance on Ronaldo - they insist that he is not for sale and will see out his second year of his contract.

According to a report from Telegraph football, Ronaldo is set to return to United on Monday for first team training - his first session under Erik Ten Hag.

The report stated; “Ronaldo is set to join up on training tomorrow and Manchester United are prepared to play hard ball in any attempts of an exit from the player.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United vs Manchester City
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Join Manchester United Training On Monday | Club Insist He Is Not For Sale

By Alex Wallace44 seconds ago
Barbosa
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Have Not Contacted Flamengo For Gabriel Barbosa

By Alex Wallace14 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Atletico Madrid
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Told By Manchester United He Must Attend Pre Season Tour Amid Exit Links

By Alex Wallace32 minutes ago
ronaldo everton
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Linked To Chelsea - Jorge Mendes Trying To Get A Deal For The Portuguese

By Saul Escudero34 minutes ago
ronaldo everton
News

Wants 6-7 New Players At Manchester United This Summer Ahead Of Erik Ten Hag Rebuild

By Rhys James44 minutes ago
lisandro martinez
Transfers

Report: Fabrizio Romano Update On Lisandro Martinez - The Centre-Back Only Wants To Play In The Premier League Amid Manchester United And Arsenal Interest

By Saul Escudero56 minutes ago
rashford
Quotes

'He Is Very Detailed' - Marcus Rashford On What Erik Ten Hag Brings To Manchester United

By Rhys James2 hours ago
malacia
Transfers

Details Of Tyrell Malacia's Flight To Manchester Revealed

By Soumyajit Roy6 hours ago