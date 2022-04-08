Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Return for Manchester United Against Everton

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return for Manchester United against Everton on Saturday having missed the ‘Red Devils’ game against Leicester City last week.

Ronaldo missed out on last weeks game against Leicester due to an illness.

United only managed to draw with the foxes last weekend in what was seen as a blow to their hopes of getting into the top four.

United travel to Everton on Saturday and the return of Ronaldo will undoubtedly give the entire side a boost in the must win clash.

IMAGO / PA Images

Ronaldo’s last game was for his country as they qualified for the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year.

Ronaldo assisted United teammate Bruno Fernandes as the pair linked up to help Portugal to victory.

Ronaldo’s return could be a huge factor in the result on Saturday with United needing to win the game if they are to stay in the top four race.

With the imminent arrival of Erik Ten Hag this summer, current United players will have to step up if they are to be part of the Dutchman’s rebuild.

