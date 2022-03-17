Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Will Stay at Manchester United Next Season

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay at Manchester United next season despite reports that the striker will leave the club.

Ronaldo is said to be confident of United's next managerial choice and will now prepare to see out his contract at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo is United's top goal scorer this season but at times has not live up to full expectation.

The report comes from Manu Sainz who is said to be a journalist close to Ronaldo's camp.

Sainz reports that Ronaldo will stay at Old Trafford due to belief that under the new manager the club can compete for the Premier League title.

Ronaldo has been linked with a move away since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's exit.

The new reports may suggest that Ronaldo has an idea of who the new United boss will be.

Ronaldo

The current favourite candidates for the United job are Mauricio Pochettino, Erik Ten Hag and Thomas Tuchel.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Ronaldo
News

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Will Stay at Manchester United Next Season

By Alex Wallace2 minutes ago
Diaby
Transfers

Report: Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United All Interested in Bayer Leverkusen Winger Moussa Diaby

By Alex Wallace44 minutes ago
Rashford
Quotes

Gareth Southgate Explains His Decision to Exclude Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford From His England Squad, Saying Rashford Is: 'Clearly Not At His Best'

By Rhys James1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Manchester United Trio Named In Portugal Squad For Upcoming International Fixtures

By James Ridge1 hour ago
tuchel 4
News

Manchester United Make Inquiry About Champions League Winning Manager

By Soumyajit Roy2 hours ago
Sancho
News

England Announce 23 Man Squad For March Internationals With Manchester United Defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw Selected and Jadon Sancho Misses Out

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Rashford
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Are Interested in Manchester United Winger Marcus Rashford

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
araujo
News

Situation of Barcelona Man Compared to Raphael Varane as Manchester United Speculation Mounts

By Kaustubh Pandey2 hours ago