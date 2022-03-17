Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Will Stay at Manchester United Next Season

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay at Manchester United next season despite reports that the striker will leave the club.

Ronaldo is said to be confident of United's next managerial choice and will now prepare to see out his contract at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo is United's top goal scorer this season but at times has not live up to full expectation.

The report comes from Manu Sainz who is said to be a journalist close to Ronaldo's camp.

Sainz reports that Ronaldo will stay at Old Trafford due to belief that under the new manager the club can compete for the Premier League title.

Ronaldo has been linked with a move away since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's exit.

The new reports may suggest that Ronaldo has an idea of who the new United boss will be.

The current favourite candidates for the United job are Mauricio Pochettino, Erik Ten Hag and Thomas Tuchel.

