Cristiano Ronaldo Starts For Manchester United vs Real Sociedad | UEFA Europa League Debut

A leak of information has stated that Cristiano Ronaldo will make his UEFA Europa League debut and is set to start for Manchester United.

The superstar is now expected to be starting the game against Spanish side Real Sociedad.

Reports had surfaced within the week leading up to the game stating that Ronaldo would be expected to start.

The Portuguese striker is set to start alongside the likes of Antony, Casemiro and Harry Maguire, reports have suggested.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Ronaldo is used to playing in the UEFA Champions League and will make his first appearance in the Europa League.

Reports had suggested that Ronaldo wanted to leave Old Trafford on the summer to play in the Champions League.

However the superstar has remained at United this season and will now play for the Red Devils in the Europa League.

It does come as a change of scenery to Ronaldo, being regarded as one of the worlds best players - not playing in the best club competition.

IMAGO / Xinhua

However, United supporters shouldn’t expect any less effort from Ronaldo in the competition.

The striker always wants to make the headlines and theres no doubt he will want to perform well in the competition.

Real Sociedad also come as familiar opposition to Ronaldo following his time at Real Madrid.

