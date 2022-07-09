Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Still Expected To Join Manchester United’s Pre Season Tour

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly still expected to join Manchester United’s pre season tour this summer following time taken away from the squad following personal reasons, claims a new report.

Ronaldo has been given extended time away from the United squad following personal issues that had arisen before the striker was due back in training last week.

Ronaldo however has also been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer with the likes of Bayern Munich and Chelsea said to be frontrunners for his signature, claim multiple reports. 

It was suggested that Ronaldo had asked United if he could be sold following a disappointing campaign last season with the players ambition still to play in the UEFA Champions League. 

Cristiano Ronaldo versus Brentford

However Ronaldo is not currently on United’s pre season tour that has departed to it’s first leg in Bangkok Thailand where United will face Liverpool on Tuesday. 

Reports had stated on Friday that the superstar was not amongst the travelling team and was being given extended time away from the squad to be with his family. 

A new report from Steve Bates of the Sunday People has stated that United do expect Ronaldo to join up with the squad on their pre season tour, he said;

“Cristiano Ronaldo is still expected to join Manchester United’s pre-season tour after being given extended time off for personal reasons.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Still Expected To Join Manchester United’s Pre Season Tour

By Alex Wallacejust now
Erik ten Hag
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag And Manchester United Haven’t Spoken To Ajax About Antony

By Alex Wallace12 minutes ago
lisandro martinez
Transfers

Report: Lisandro Martinez Ready To Force His Way Out Of Ajax To Sign For Manchester United

By Alex Wallace33 minutes ago
Scott Mctominay
Quotes

'It's Been Really Promising' - Manchester United midfielder Scott Mctominay On Erik Ten Hag And Pre-Season Training

By Rhys James4 hours ago
brian brobbey
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Expect Brian Brobbey To Sign For Ajax

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
united arriving in bangkok
News

Watch: Manchester United Get Warm Welcome In Bangkok

By Soumyajit Roy5 hours ago
De Jong 2
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong Rules Out Move To Manchester United

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
nemanja matic
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag Wanted Roma Midfielder To Stay At Manchester United

By Soumyajit Roy6 hours ago