Cristiano Ronaldo Still Expected To Join Manchester United’s Pre Season Tour

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly still expected to join Manchester United’s pre season tour this summer following time taken away from the squad following personal reasons, claims a new report.

Ronaldo has been given extended time away from the United squad following personal issues that had arisen before the striker was due back in training last week.

Ronaldo however has also been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer with the likes of Bayern Munich and Chelsea said to be frontrunners for his signature, claim multiple reports.

It was suggested that Ronaldo had asked United if he could be sold following a disappointing campaign last season with the players ambition still to play in the UEFA Champions League.

However Ronaldo is not currently on United’s pre season tour that has departed to it’s first leg in Bangkok Thailand where United will face Liverpool on Tuesday.

Reports had stated on Friday that the superstar was not amongst the travelling team and was being given extended time away from the squad to be with his family.

A new report from Steve Bates of the Sunday People has stated that United do expect Ronaldo to join up with the squad on their pre season tour, he said;

“Cristiano Ronaldo is still expected to join Manchester United’s pre-season tour after being given extended time off for personal reasons.”

