Cristiano Ronaldo Storms Off Pitch And Ignores Erik Ten Hag Following Manchester United Horror Loss Against Brentford

Cristiano Ronaldo refused to take Steve McLaren’s advice and acknowledge Manchester United’s fans away support at Brentford as well as ignoring manager Erik Ten Hag before storming down the tunnel following the sides heavy defeat.

Ronaldo struggled to make an impact in the game against Brentford on Saturday as Manchester United suffered a horrid and shocking defeat.

Following the final whistle, some United players walked over to the away end to acknowledge the travelling fans and apologise for the performance but were rightfully met with chants of criticism.

Ronaldo however was not one of those players and simply stormed towards the tunnel and left the pitch within a matter of minutes.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The incident was captured on phone recordings inside the ground, however the report comes from Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News who said;

“McClaren advising Ronaldo to go over to the fans but Ronaldo not having it. Exchanges some words with him and then heads for the tunnel.”

A video was uploaded to social media which was captioned;

“Cristiano Ronaldo walking off the pitch, clearly disgruntled. No handshake or acknowledgement from either Ten Hag or Ronaldo to each other.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon