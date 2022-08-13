Cristiano Ronaldo Storms Off Pitch And Ignores Erik Ten Hag Following Manchester United Horror Loss Against Brentford
Cristiano Ronaldo refused to take Steve McLaren’s advice and acknowledge Manchester United’s fans away support at Brentford as well as ignoring manager Erik Ten Hag before storming down the tunnel following the sides heavy defeat.
Ronaldo struggled to make an impact in the game against Brentford on Saturday as Manchester United suffered a horrid and shocking defeat.
Following the final whistle, some United players walked over to the away end to acknowledge the travelling fans and apologise for the performance but were rightfully met with chants of criticism.
Ronaldo however was not one of those players and simply stormed towards the tunnel and left the pitch within a matter of minutes.
The incident was captured on phone recordings inside the ground, however the report comes from Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News who said;
“McClaren advising Ronaldo to go over to the fans but Ronaldo not having it. Exchanges some words with him and then heads for the tunnel.”
A video was uploaded to social media which was captioned;
“Cristiano Ronaldo walking off the pitch, clearly disgruntled. No handshake or acknowledgement from either Ten Hag or Ronaldo to each other.”
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Gary Neville Calls For The Glazer Family To Sell Manchester United Following Brighton Defeat
- Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Spoke About Striker Position After Defeat Against Brighton & Hove Albion
- Watch: Manchester United Fans Begin Glazers Out Protest Ahead Of Game Against Brighton
- Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea Ready To Go Big To Sign Manchester United Target Frenkie De Jong
- Report: Manchester United Prepared To Listen To Offers For Their Defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Alex Williams And Axel Tuanzebe
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon