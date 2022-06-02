Cristiano Ronaldo Swaps Shirts With Manchester United Transfer Target Pau Torres Following Spain v Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United transfer target Pau Torres swapped shirts following the final whistle of Portugal and Spains 1-1 draw in the UEFA Nations League.
Ronaldo came off the bench for Portugal against Spain as the two close rivals played out a 1-1 draw in their first game of their Nations League campaign.
Alvaro Morata gave Spain the lead in the first half with a goal assisted by Pablo Sarabia.
Portugal then equalised in the second half around the 82nd minute through Ricardo Horta, assisted by Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo.
Torres and Ronaldo then seemed to swap shirts after the final whistle.
United fans took to social media to share the images and discuss if the gesture may mean anything ahead of the summer transfer window.
Torres has been linked with United for two summer transfer windows in a row and sources suggest United are interested in the player this summer.
However, it seems like Erik Ten Hag’s main defensive target this summer is Jurrien Timber who United remain in negotiations for.
It’s unknown at this point whether United would possibly pursue a deal for both players as Ten Hag has outlined United’s defensive issues as a priority to solve this summer.
