Cristiano Ronaldo To Attend Ballon d’Or Ceremony With Karim Benzema Set To Win

The Ballon d’Or ceremony is fast approaching. The award is the most anticipated in the world of football with the winner added to a list of legendary footballers.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one player that has won the decorated award multiple times. The Portuguese striker won a majority of his awards whilst at Real Madrid for personal performances in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

A player that provided plenty of support to Ronaldo during his time at Real Madrid is Karim Benzema. Benzema had a great campaign last season and is now the favourite to land the prestigious award this year.

IMAGO / News Images

The Frenchman was Europe’s standout player by far across all the competitions he played in. Winning both the La Liga and Champions League topped off a great year for the attacker.

The ceremony for the Ballon d’Or is coming up very soon and is now being reported that Ronaldo will be in attendance. Whilst also making the shortlist, it’s understood that the multi time winner will be there to support his former teammate.

The report comes from le Parisien who say that he will be there in support of his ‘friend’ Benzema. They state;

“Cristiano Ronaldo will be at the Ballon d'Or ceremony as he knows his friend Karim Benzema is set to win it. He will be there to support him.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon