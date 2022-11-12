Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Fulham v Manchester United

Manchester United are once again set to be without their superstar striker Cristiano Ronaldo as they travel to Fulham. It’s the final game before the FIFA World Cup on Sunday and Ronaldo is not set to be present.

The Portuguese striker missed United’s midweek Carabao Cup win over Aston Villa through illness. Erik Ten Hag was asked if Ronaldo will be available ahead of tomorrow's game.

The Dutch manager stated that they would have to wait and see if he would be ready or not for the game. However, it has been revealed on Saturday that Ronaldo has not travelled to London with the squad.

IMAGO / PA Images

United’s number 7 has been called up to the Portugal squad ahead of the international tournament. Ronaldo joins Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot as United’s Portuguese World Cup representatives.

Ronaldo could be on the brink of an exit from Old Trafford as his future remains uncertain. If the striker is to have a good tournament it could help him find an exit route from the club come the January transfer window.

It’s understood that the relationship between Ten Hag and Ronaldo is ‘ok’ following the situation that was dealt with after the Tottenham game some time ago.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon