Cristiano Ronaldo to Miss Liverpool Vs Manchester United Following the Tragic Passing of His Son

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Liverpool vs Manchester United, due to the tragic passing of his baby son.

The Red Devils are due to take on Liverpool at Anfield at 20:00 GMT. 

The home team will be looking for points towards their title race, while the away team will look to strengthen their position in the top four battle.

It has been confirmed on United's club website that Ronaldo will miss the game.

The superstar made the public aware of the devastating news on Monday, where he posted a statement on social media.

Manchester United's statement read: “Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time." 

"As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family’s request for privacy.”

Everyone at UtdTransferRoom wishes Ronaldo and his family all the best in this incredibly difficult time.

