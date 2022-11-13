Cristiano Ronaldo To Release Explosive Interview With Piers Morgan

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be a part of an explosive interview conducted by Piers Morgan that is set to be released quite imminently. Ronaldo had teased that an interview was going to be released within time.

The Portuguese sensation had teased some time ago that he was going to drop an explosive, open interview at some point. It appears that Ronaldo has chosen to give the exclusive to Morgan.

Ronaldo is at a tentious time with United having stormed off from the stadium before the conclusion of the Tottenham game some weeks ago. The striker had resolved the issue with Erik Ten Hag however it sounds like there is still an underlying issue.

Piers announced the exclusive interview with Ronaldo in a simple tweet posted on Twitter on Sunday night. It reads;

“I’ve interviewed Cristiano Ronaldo at length for my show PiersUncensored….

It’s the most explosive interview he’s ever given. Stand by for news at 10pm.”

