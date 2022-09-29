Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Start In Manchester City Vs. Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to start for Manchester United against Manchester City in the Premier League, according to a report.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Manchester United have enjoyed an encouraging start to the season despite the disappointment of the last campaign - winning their previous four games in the Premier League.

Next up is a huge game for The Red Devils, as they take on derby rivals Manchester City. As always, it will be an interesting clash especially as Erik Ten Hag's side have managed to win against both of the traditional top six sides they have faced so far this term (Liverpool and Arsenal).

However, they have been dealt a blow in terms of the availability of certain important players. 

Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo

Anthony Martial has been injured for most of the season but Marcus Rashford picked up a knock just before the international break - which seems to still be troubling him enough to keep him out of playing matches. Harry Maguire is also said to have been injured for England, against Germany.

With the two strikers missing, The Telegraph say that Cristiano Ronaldo is now set to play from the beginning in the derby. He has not started in the league since the 4-0 demolition suffered to Brentford earlier on in the season.

The 37-year-old has been a first-choice player in the Europa League, though, and he scored a penalty against FC Sheriff just before the break.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Start In Manchester City Vs. Manchester United

By Rhys James
Cristiano Ronaldo
Exclusives

Lee Sharpe Exclusive: Cristiano Ronaldo Needs To Come Out & Do An Interview For Manchester United Fans

By Rhys James
Raphael Varane
Quotes

Raphael Varane Says Manchester Derby Rivalry Is Very Important

By Alex Wallace
Rashford
News

Two Manchester United Stars Doubtful For Manchester Derby

By Alex Wallace
Erling Haaland with Manchester City
Opinions

Premier League: Manchester City vs Manchester United - Combined Eleven

By Saul Escudero
Christian Eriksen and Boubacar Soumare, Manchester United vs Leicester City, King Power Stadium
Quotes

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes: What Makes Christian Eriksen Unique?

By Rhys James
Harry Maguire
Exclusives

Harry Maguire Shouldn’t Get Dropped For England Despite Penalty Mistake

By Alex Wallace
Jan Oblak
Transfers

Report: Manchester United & Tottenham To Battle For Atletico Madrid Star

By Rhys James