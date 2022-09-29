Cristiano Ronaldo Set To Start In Manchester City Vs. Manchester United

Manchester United have enjoyed an encouraging start to the season despite the disappointment of the last campaign - winning their previous four games in the Premier League.

Next up is a huge game for The Red Devils, as they take on derby rivals Manchester City. As always, it will be an interesting clash especially as Erik Ten Hag's side have managed to win against both of the traditional top six sides they have faced so far this term (Liverpool and Arsenal).

However, they have been dealt a blow in terms of the availability of certain important players.

IMAGO / PA Images

Anthony Martial has been injured for most of the season but Marcus Rashford picked up a knock just before the international break - which seems to still be troubling him enough to keep him out of playing matches. Harry Maguire is also said to have been injured for England, against Germany.

With the two strikers missing, The Telegraph say that Cristiano Ronaldo is now set to play from the beginning in the derby. He has not started in the league since the 4-0 demolition suffered to Brentford earlier on in the season.

The 37-year-old has been a first-choice player in the Europa League, though, and he scored a penalty against FC Sheriff just before the break.

