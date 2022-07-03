Cristiano Ronaldo Told By Manchester United He Must Attend Pre Season Tour Amid Exit Links

Cristiano Ronaldo has been told by Manchester United that he must attend their pre season tour when the team set off this week despite reports of his desire to leave the club, says a new report.

Ronaldo has expressed his desire to leave United this summer should a suitable offer come in from another club during this transfer window.

The striker has one year left on his deal at Old Trafford however, the superstar has desires to continue playing in the UEFA Champions League next season, a competition that United are not playing in.

Ronaldo performed at a high level last season and was United’s standout performer despite a poor season for the Red Devils as a team in all competitions overall.

Ronaldo has admirers across Europe with a number of clubs interested in signing the player such as Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli.

United would be dealt a huge blow with the departure of Ronaldo this summer, having to replace him will be costly and an incoming player would have huge boots to fill.

Despite Ronaldo’s desire to leave, United have told him he must report for the departure of their pre season tour, according to David McDonnell of the Mirror.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has been told by Manchester United that he must be on their pre-season tour this week – despite his desire to leave.”

