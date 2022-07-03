Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Told By Manchester United He Must Attend Pre Season Tour Amid Exit Links

Cristiano Ronaldo has been told by Manchester United that he must attend their pre season tour when the team set off this week despite reports of his desire to leave the club, says a new report.

Ronaldo has expressed his desire to leave United this summer should a suitable offer come in from another club during this transfer window.

The striker has one year left on his deal at Old Trafford however, the superstar has desires to continue playing in the UEFA Champions League next season, a competition that United are not playing in. 

Ronaldo performed at a high level last season and was United’s standout performer despite a poor season for the Red Devils as a team in all competitions overall.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo has admirers across Europe with a number of clubs interested in signing the player such as Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli.

United would be dealt a huge blow with the departure of Ronaldo this summer, having to replace him will be costly and an incoming player would have huge boots to fill.

Despite Ronaldo’s desire to leave, United have told him he must report for the departure of their pre season tour, according to David McDonnell of the Mirror.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has been told by Manchester United that he must be on their pre-season tour this week – despite his desire to leave.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Atletico Madrid
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Told By Manchester United He Must Attend Pre Season Tour Amid Exit Links

By Alex Wallace29 seconds ago
ronaldo everton
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Linked To Chelsea - Jorge Mendes Trying To Get A Deal For The Portuguese

By Saul Escudero3 minutes ago
ronaldo everton
News

Wants 6-7 New Players At Manchester United This Summer Ahead Of Erik Ten Hag Rebuild

By Rhys James13 minutes ago
lisandro martinez
Transfers

Report: Fabrizio Romano Update On Lisandro Martinez - The Centre-Back Only Wants To Play In The Premier League Amid Manchester United And Arsenal Interest

By Saul Escudero24 minutes ago
rashford
Quotes

'He Is Very Detailed' - Marcus Rashford On What Erik Ten Hag Brings To Manchester United

By Rhys James2 hours ago
malacia
Transfers

Details Of Tyrell Malacia's Flight To Manchester Revealed

By Soumyajit Roy5 hours ago
Ronaldo
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Frenkie De Jong's Manchester United Transfer Can Influence Cristiano Ronaldo Decision

By Rhys James6 hours ago
Ronaldo
News

Update: Fabrizio Romano Explains With Details Why Ronaldo Is Considering Leaving Manchester United

By Saul Escudero17 hours ago