Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Ralf Rangnick to Change His Manchester United Tactics

According to reports, Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has tried to convince Ralf Rangnick to change his tactics.

An article from The Athletic suggests Ronaldo, among other senior players, attended a meeting with the manager after the 1-1 draw at home to Southampton.

The Portuguese international reportedly spoke the most in this meeting, particularly as he suggested the idea of playing a two-striker formation in order to make things easier for him and the team.

IMAGO / PA Images

When the German boss first arrived at Old Trafford, he used a 4-2-2-2, which saw the superstar paired with Edison Cavani, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood all at different points.

Following the defeat at home to Wolves in January however, the coaching staff decided to stop playing this way, and instead use Ronaldo as a lone striker in a 4-2-3-1, or a 4-3-3.

Clearly, despite the 37 year-old's opinion, Rangnick has stuck to his guns and continued with his approach.

It remains to be seen, especially with Cavani injured currently, whether or not he will return to the two striker formation before he steps down at the end of the season.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |