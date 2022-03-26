Cristiano Ronaldo Voted Manchester United Player of the Month for March
Cristiano Ronaldo has been voted as Manchester United’s player of the month for March.
Ronaldo had come under fire from a number of critics in recent months but responded in typical Ronaldo fashion in March.
United played three times in March, losing to Manchester City and Atletico Madrid and beating Tottenham Hotspur.
Jadon Sancho, Fred and Ronaldo were all nominated for the monthly award.
Ronaldo picked up the player of the month award following a stunning hat trick for United against Spurs in a crucial Premier League game.
United came away 3-2 victors with Ronaldo’s three goals being the huge difference.
Pundits and fans alike praised Ronaldo for his stunning performance in which he scored an incredible long range goal.
Ronaldo’s opening goal against Spurs has also been nominated for the Premier League goal of the month award for March.
United were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League in March.
Ronaldo will have to produce more top performances in the Premier League if United are going to qualify for the competition next season.
