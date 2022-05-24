Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Cristiano Ronaldo Voted Manchester United Player of the Month for May

Cristiano Ronaldo has been voted as the Manchester United player of the month for May after winning the Premier League player of the month award in April.

Ronaldo has won a number of player of the month awards at United since re-joining the club last summer.

The superstar has been United's top performer this season and has been deserving of the number of solo awards he has received this summer.

It was made official that the supporters had once again voted for Ronaldo to win the monthly award.

"Official: Cristiano Ronaldo has been voted #mufc's Player of the Month for May."

Ronaldo is reportedly set to stay at United next season amid a lot of speculation of his future.

The striker has also been linked with moves away from Old Trafford with former club Real Madrid possibly looking at resigning Ronaldo due to missing out on Kylian Mbappe.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Voted Manchester United Player of the Month for May

By Alex Wallace39 seconds ago
Old Trafford
Media

Report: BBC Have Apologized After Calling Manchester United Rubbish

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
Harry Maguire
News

Only One Manchester United Player Called Up to Gareth Southgate's England Squad

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Erik ten Hag
News

Report: Erik Ten Hag Set to Meet With Ralf Rangnick in Manchester United Discussion

By Rhys James7 hours ago
Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer
Opinions

Breaking: Avram Glazer Has Ended The Silence About Manchester United And Spoke About The Future Of The Club

By Saul Escudero10 hours ago
Tyler Fredricson
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Under 18 Centre-Back Tyler Fredricson Has Signed His First Professional Contract With The Red Devils

By Saul Escudero20 hours ago
Old Trafford
Opinions

Report: All Manchester United Season Tickets For The 2022/2023 Campaign Have Sold Out

By Saul Escudero22 hours ago
Lingard
Transfers

Report: West Ham United Make an Offer to Manchester United Out of Contract Midfielder Jesse Lingard

By Alex WallaceMay 23, 2022