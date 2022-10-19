Cristiano Ronaldo Walks Off Pitch During Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo decided to walk down the Old Trafford tunnel early despite his side being 2-0 up against Tottenham on Wednesday night.

Manchester United put in one of their best performances of the campaign so far with a dominant display over Antonio Conte’s dire Spurs side.

United controlled and dominated the game from start to finish. However, unfortunately, the headlines on Thursday will be dominated by Ronaldo.

The Portuguese striker was not brought on during the game and was kept on the bench. Ronaldo was then seen standing up to watch his side around the 88th minute.

However, United’s number seven simply walked down the touchline. Despite an applause from the Stretford End, Ronaldo kept his head down and disappeared down the tunnel before the final whistle.

A gesture that has already not gone down well with pundits and some fans. Ronaldo walking down the tunnel early is being branded as ‘arrogant’ and ‘unprofessional’.

Ronaldo is known to be great with the youth players at United. However this gesture undoubtedly sets a bad example.

Erik Ten Hag was of course asked about the situation after the game. United’s manager had the following to say;

“I don't pay attention today, we deal with that tomorrow. I want to get focus on this team, it was a magnificent performance from all 11 players…”

“I have to correct myself, it was a performance. A squad performance.”

