Fabrizio Romano: Cristiano Ronaldo Wants 6-7 New Players At Manchester United This Summer Ahead Of Erik Ten Hag Rebuild

Cristiano Ronaldo wants another 6-7 players this summer to fuel Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United rebuild, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The superstar was initially expected to stay with The Red Devils this summer, despite a disappointing first season back at the club. However, recent reports suggest that he has asked to leave in favour of Champions League football, also concerned about the club's ambition to win trophies.

Renowned transfer journalist Romano has confirmed what exactly the forward wants to see in terms of signings, as per Utdreport on Twitter.

With several players already confirmed to have departed the club as free agents including the likes of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and more, United should be on the lookout for replacements as well as players who can strengthen the starting line-up as it is.

Although the goal scorer is said to be happy with some of the players in the squad, so far there has been no activity in terms of the official completion of deals. Tyrell Malacia and Frenkie De Jong are said to be close, with the latter's transfer allegedly having potential to sway the 37 year old's decision.

Ronaldo played 38 games in all competitions last season, scoring 24 goals and providing 3 assists from a central striker position.

