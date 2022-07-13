Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Wants To Leave Manchester United Despite Conversation With Erik Ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly expressed his desire to leave Manchester United once again this summer despite having spoken to Erik Ten Hag according to a new report close to Ronaldo's camp.

United are said to be trying to keep Ronaldo convinced with their project next season and beyond as the player is under contract until the summer of 2023.

With the remaining season on his contract, United have had Richard Arnold attempting to get Ronaldo to withdraw his desire to leave as well as listen to Ten Hag and his project.

Ronaldo has reportedly spoken to Ten Hag about the project and next season and the outcome of the conversation will alarm United fans.

Ronaldo

The Portuguese superstar has admirers around Europe with major clubs looking to acquire his services should he leave Old Trafford this summer.

Manu Sainz who is close to Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo's agent has spoken on the situation and given an update on the players conversation with Ten Hag, saying;

"Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave despite having a conversation with Erik ten Hag and isn't convinced on the project. He doesn't have a problem with Ten Hag though."

The situation has been similar for sometime as it has been known that Ronaldo is a fan of Ten Hag and would like to work with the boss.

However, the striker is not convinced by the clubs project and lack of recruitment in this summer transfer window so far.

