Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Wants To Leave Manchester United | Napoli, Bayern Munich And Chelsea Interested

Manchester United may have to prepare for the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer as the superstar striker has reportedly asked the club if he can leave if a suitable offer comes in for him in the window, confirms David Ornstein.

Reports emerged on Saturday that Ronaldo had asked to be sold by United this summer should a suitable offer come in for the player in the current summer transfer window. 

Ronaldo has one year left on his United contract however this doesn’t seem to be something that would stop the player from wanting to leave Old Trafford. 

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal

United are already appearing to work at a slow pace in the transfer window and have said to have distanced themselves from any striker links that were in the media.

The Red Devils currently aren’t linked to a striker, neither do they have any deals underway regarding an out an out striker. 

However, Ronaldo on the other hand has already attracted interest from a number of clubs across Europe including the likes of Chelsea, Napoli and Bayern Munich.

David Ornstein of the Athletic has reported;

“Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly met with Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes to discuss his situation and the idea of him switching to Chelsea. 

Bayern Munich are also thought to have been told about his situation while Serie A side Napoli are understood to be interested.”

Ornstein also confirmed that United declined to comment on the situation.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Wants To Leave Manchester United | Napoli, Bayern Munich And Chelsea Interested

By Alex Wallace44 seconds ago
Malacia
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Tyrell Malacia To Sign Manchester United Contracts On Sunday | Official Announcement Next Week

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfers

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Asks To Be Allowed To Leave Manchester United This Summer

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Dybala
Transfers

Report: Manchester United And Arsenal Contact Paulo Dybala’s Agent

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Ronaldo
News

Manchester United Fantasy Premier League Prices 22/23 Revealed | Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and More

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Martinez
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Pushing To Agree Personal Terms With Lisandro Martinez

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
De Vrij
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Weighing Up Move For Inter Defender Stefan De Vrij

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
Eric Bailly
News

Report: Eric Bailly Makes Decision On Manchester United Future Following Erik Ten Hag Arrival

By Rhys James5 hours ago