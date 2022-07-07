Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Will Not Travel To Bangkok For Manchester United Pre Season Tour

Cristiano Ronaldo has not returned to training with Manchester United this week due to being granted additional time away due to personal reasons and it’s now been revealed that Ronaldo will not travel with United to Bangkok as part of their pre season tour.

Ronaldo has not reported back to United training after being granted time away from Carrington due to ongoing personal issues, as reported. 

However while the personal reasons remain unknown, during the time of his absence from training, reports have emerged stating the players desire to leave Old Trafford this summer following the clubs lack of ambition in the transfer market. 

Ronaldo is said to be in Portugal with his family following the reports of the ongoing personal reasons that the player is said to be dealing with. 

The striker has admirers in Chelsea and Bayern Munich as his agent continues to look for a move for his client in this summers transfer window following the players desire to leave the club.

Chelsea are said to be interested in Ronaldo and some reports have even suggested that the club are readying a bid. 

Now, a report from Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News has stated;

“Cristiano Ronaldo will not travel with the Manchester United squad to Bangkok for the start of their pre-season tour tomorrow. Club say Ronaldo has been granted additional time off to deal with a family issue.”

