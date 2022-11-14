Skip to main content
Cristiano Ronaldo Will Speak About Manchester United Owners The Glazers In Piers Morgan Interview Tonight

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Cristiano Ronaldo Will Speak About Manchester United Owners The Glazers In Piers Morgan Interview Tonight

Piers Morgan is set to release Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments about Manchester United’s owners, The Glazers tonight.

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has carried out an explosive interview with Piers Morgan where he makes some serious admissions. Piers has today confirmed that Ronaldo will speak about the Glazers.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter has confirmed that Ronaldo has spoken directly about the Glazers ownership. Piers has stated that United fans will hear what Ronaldo says about them tonight, Monday.

Sunday night saw the announcement by Piers stating that an interview with Ronaldo was on the way. The striker has delivered his ‘most explosive’ interview that will release in full on Wednesday.

Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite only a few quotes being posted by Piers’ page ‘PiersUncensored’ it’s clear to see that this is by far Ronaldo’s most open interview ever. Ronaldo has stated that he doesn’t have respect for his manager, Erik Ten Hag.

United fans seem content with Ronaldo exposing the poor ownership of the club and will be more than intrigued to see what he has to say about the Glazers. Speaking in a short statement on Twitter, Piers Morgan confirmed the following.

He said; “Getting a lot of United fans asking if Ronaldo talks about the Glazers in our interview. He does, and you’ll find out what he says about them tonight.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

The Glazers
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Will Speak About Manchester United Owners The Glazers In Piers Morgan Interview Tonight

By Alex Wallace
united flag
News

Manchester United Release Statement Regarding Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
News

Manchester United Likely To Now Consider All Options Regarding Cristiano Ronaldo Following Piers Morgan Interview

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
News

Erik Ten Hag & Manchester United Players Extremely Disappointed With Cristiano Ronaldo Interview

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo
Quotes

Cristiano Ronaldo Calls Out Manchester United Club Executives

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
Quotes

Cristiano Ronaldo Does Not Respect Erik Ten Hag

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Manchester City Premier League
News

Cristiano Ronaldo To Release Explosive Interview With Piers Morgan

By Alex Wallace
Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United UEFA Europa League
Quotes

Bruno Fernandes Thinks Alejandro Garnacho Can Go All The Way

By Ben Patterson