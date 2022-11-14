Cristiano Ronaldo Will Speak About Manchester United Owners The Glazers In Piers Morgan Interview Tonight

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has carried out an explosive interview with Piers Morgan where he makes some serious admissions. Piers has today confirmed that Ronaldo will speak about the Glazers.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter has confirmed that Ronaldo has spoken directly about the Glazers ownership. Piers has stated that United fans will hear what Ronaldo says about them tonight, Monday.

Sunday night saw the announcement by Piers stating that an interview with Ronaldo was on the way. The striker has delivered his ‘most explosive’ interview that will release in full on Wednesday.

Despite only a few quotes being posted by Piers’ page ‘PiersUncensored’ it’s clear to see that this is by far Ronaldo’s most open interview ever. Ronaldo has stated that he doesn’t have respect for his manager, Erik Ten Hag.

United fans seem content with Ronaldo exposing the poor ownership of the club and will be more than intrigued to see what he has to say about the Glazers. Speaking in a short statement on Twitter, Piers Morgan confirmed the following.

He said; “Getting a lot of United fans asking if Ronaldo talks about the Glazers in our interview. He does, and you’ll find out what he says about them tonight.”

