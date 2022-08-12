Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Will Stay At Manchester United This Season

Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Manchester United this season unless there is a last minute surprise claims a report from a journalist close to the camp of the player and his agents. 

Ronaldo’s possible transfer saga has been one that has dominated Manchester United headlines for a number of weeks - would he stay or would he go?

However it seems likely now that Ronaldo will stay at United this summer following weeks of uncertainty and links to other European giants. 

Ronaldo is fit and ready to make his first start of the season on Saturday against Brentford and Erik Ten Hag is keen to keep him in his plans for the season ahead. 

Cristiano Ronaldo

The new report about Ronaldo’s future has emerged from a journalist with a close link to Ronaldo and his camp. 

Manu Sainz has reported the following about Ronaldo’s future, saying;

“Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Manchester United this season, unless there is a last minute surprise.”

“Erik ten Hag knows that Cristiano Ronaldo will reluctantly stay at Manchester United, but he does not lose hope of Ronaldo being involved in his project.”

This comes as good news to United fans as other striker Anthony Martial will remain sidelined this weekend due to injury. 

Many fans had also become impatient to hear about what Ronaldo would do for the season ahead. 

