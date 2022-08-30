Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo Will Stay At Manchester United This Summer

Cristiano Ronaldo will now stay at Manchester United this summer unless there is a last minute miracle.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay at Manchester United this summer despite links to a possible exit. 

Ronaldo has held a desire to leave United this summer however no suitors have come forward for the superstar. 

The players agent, Jorge Mendes has been trying in the past days to find a late solution for Ronaldo to leave Old Trafford. 

Ronaldo may now have to settle to remain at Old Trafford due to no suitors being found for the player. 

Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United

The Ronaldo situation is one that has split the fanbase recently. 

Some fans prefer Ronaldo to depart United this summer, whilst some fans would want Ronaldo to stay. 

Ronaldo has not started in the past couple of games for United, having not performed to the best of standards - in line with the team in the opening two games. 

Cristiano Ronaldo

Now according to Manu Sainz, a journalist known to have close links to Ronaldo and Mendes’ camp has said the player is set to stay. 

“Only a last minute miracle will see Cristiano Ronaldo leave Manchester United this summer.”

Ronaldo now looks set to stay as stated meaning that he will see out the remainder of his United contract. 

Unless an offer was to come in for the player in January then Ronaldo will stay at United until next summer. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

ronaldo arriving
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Will Stay At Manchester United This Summer

By Alex Wallace
Dest
Transfers

Manchester United Considering Sergiño Dest Transfer

By Seth Dooley
Cristiano Ronaldo
Quotes

Fabrizio Romano Sheds Light On Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Situation

By Rhys James
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Transfers

Report: West Ham Interested In Manchester United Defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka

By Rhys James
Lisandro Martinez Disputing The Ball With Che Adams At St. Mary's Stadium Southampton
Media

Lisandro Martinez Outperformed Virgil Van Dijk Since Premier League Start

By Saul Escudero
Erik ten Hag
Quotes

Formula One Driver Max Verstappen Speaks On Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag

By Alex Wallace
Lisandro Martinez
Media

Manchester United August Player Of The Month | Vote For Your Favourite | Premier League

By Saul Escudero
united flag
News

October Fixtures: Chelsea Vs. Manchester United Date Change

By Rhys James