Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Manchester United Player of the Year Award

Cristiano Ronaldo has won Manchester United's player of the year award, which has just been made official.

The award voted for by the fans, dubbed the 'Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year Award', was given to the superstar after a tough season for the club - but Ronaldo was a player that often scored important goals for the team,.

Third in the Premier League Golden Boot race with 24 goals and three assists from 39 appearances in all competitions, the stats certainly back up why he was given it despite the struggles throughout the campaign.

He also received five club player of the month awards, a Premier League player of the month award, and a Premier League goal of the month.

After his previous spell at the club ending in 2009, this is his fourth time getting the award - now at the later age of 37.

David De Gea came second in the vote and was given the alternate player's player of the season award, voted for by the Red Devils playing squad themselves.

Midfielder Fred was in third place.

