Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Worried About The Current Situation At Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly said to be getting worried about the situation at Manchester United ahead of the new campaign and with United's lack of business so far in the summer transfer window.

Ronaldo has reportedly said to be keen to see out his second year at United despite the team's disappointing season, last season.

It's known that Erik Ten Hag sees him as part of his future plans at United and is keen to work with the superstar.

However, Ronaldo is said to be growing slightly worried about the lack of enforcement in the squad in comparison to their rivals.

Ronaldo

According to Manu Sainz, a source reportedly known to be close to Ronaldo's entourage and agent, Jorge Mendes, said;

"The current scenario at Manchester United has Cristiano Ronaldo worried."

He continued to state;

"Cristiano Ronaldo was determined to fulfill the remaining year of his contract at Manchester United, but now has doubts. With the arrivals of Haaland at Man City and Darwin Núñez at Liverpool, he fears that the distance between those clubs and United will grow greater."

"Cristiano Ronaldo wants reinforcements at Manchester United, but so far it does not seem that the club is going to enforce the squad changes that he considers necessary."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Ronaldo
News

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Worried About The Current Situation At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
Martial
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Hope To Offload Anthony Martial This Summer

By Alex Wallace21 minutes ago
christian eriksen
Transfers

Report: Brentford Boss Has Given Manchester United Signing Target Christian Eriksen 'Two Weeks' For A Decision

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
Pau Torres
Transfers

Report: Villarreal Centre-Back Pau Torres Continues To Be Linked To The Premier League - Manchester United Claimed To Be Favourites To Sign The Spaniard

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago
Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Blames La Liga For Holding Up Frenkie De Jong's Move To Manchester United

By Saul Escudero4 hours ago
Anthony Martial
News

Report: Erik Ten Hag Ready To Give Anthony Martial A Chance At Manchester United Next Season

By Rhys James11 hours ago
Antony
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Close To Reach A Deal With Ajax For Brazilian Forward Antony

By Saul Escudero19 hours ago
frenkie de jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United In Advanced Talks To Sign Frenkie De Jong From Barcelona |€70million Offered

By Alex Wallace23 hours ago