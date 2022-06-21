Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Worried About The Current Situation At Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly said to be getting worried about the situation at Manchester United ahead of the new campaign and with United's lack of business so far in the summer transfer window.

Ronaldo has reportedly said to be keen to see out his second year at United despite the team's disappointing season, last season.

It's known that Erik Ten Hag sees him as part of his future plans at United and is keen to work with the superstar.

However, Ronaldo is said to be growing slightly worried about the lack of enforcement in the squad in comparison to their rivals.

IMAGO / Focus Images

According to Manu Sainz, a source reportedly known to be close to Ronaldo's entourage and agent, Jorge Mendes, said;

"The current scenario at Manchester United has Cristiano Ronaldo worried."

He continued to state;

"Cristiano Ronaldo was determined to fulfill the remaining year of his contract at Manchester United, but now has doubts. With the arrivals of Haaland at Man City and Darwin Núñez at Liverpool, he fears that the distance between those clubs and United will grow greater."

"Cristiano Ronaldo wants reinforcements at Manchester United, but so far it does not seem that the club is going to enforce the squad changes that he considers necessary."

