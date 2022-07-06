Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Private Jet Lands In Madrid From Lisbon As Manchester United Future Remains Unclear

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United still remains unclear as a journalist has posted to Twitter that the players private jet has been spotted landing in Madrid on Wednesday evening from Lisbon where the player is said to be.

Ronaldo’s future is still said to be in the balance as United fans don’t know whether the player will be playing at Old Trafford next season or whether he will be leaving the club.

The striker is said to currently be in Lisbon due to reported personal issues which has been the main reason as to why the player has not yet reported back to the clubs pre season training. 

Portuguese journalist, Pedro Sepulveda reported that the players private jet was set to land in Madrid on Wednesday night. 

The journalist stated;

“Cristiano Ronaldo's private jet left Lisbon and lands in Madrid. There's no official information if Cristiano is inside or not. His private jet arrived in Lisbon this afternoon and taked off some minutes after. There was no movements this wednesday in front of his hotel.”

As stated in the Tweet, it’s unclear whether Ronaldo was on board the jet however small reports like this one are putting every on edge with all eyes on Ronaldo’s situation at United this summer.

