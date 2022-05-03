Skip to main content
Report: Crystal Palace Seek Potential Loan Move for Manchester United Man

Crystal Palace are said to be considering a move to bring back Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Selhurst Park in the summer, claims a recent report.

Wan-Bissaka had joined United from Palace in the summer of 2019 and while he had done a good job under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over the last two seasons, he has endured a torrid time this term.

It now seems as if the right-back could be on his way out of Old Trafford.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

BBC Sport's Alex Howell has reported about Palace's interest in bringing back Wan-Bissaka, claiming that the London-based club are considering a move for the player.

Due to the right-back's wage demands at United, a loan deal seems more likely right now for the Eagles.

It is stated that new United boss Erik ten Hag is yet to make a decision about several players and Wan-Bissaka is one of them too.

With Nathaniel Clyne and Joel Ward not getting any younger with every passing day, Palace see the right-back spot worth improving.

The 24-year-old has made 20 Premier League appearances this season and he has been displaced by Diogo Dalot.

