Crystal Palace v Arsenal: How To Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, India, Canada, Australia

Arsenal travel to Selhurst Park on Monday evening to take on Crystal Palace in a crucial encounter in the top four race and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Manchester United lost ground on rivals Tottenham, West Ham, and Wolves in the race for a Champions League and they will be hoping that Arsenal also don't open a five point lead over the Red Devils.

MAGO / Bildbyran

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT time

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Tuesday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Tuesday)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and Sky GO.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Universo.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |