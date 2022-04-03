Crystal Palace v Arsenal: How To Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL | UK, US, India, Canada, Australia
Arsenal travel to Selhurst Park on Monday evening to take on Crystal Palace in a crucial encounter in the top four race and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Manchester United lost ground on rivals Tottenham, West Ham, and Wolves in the race for a Champions League and they will be hoping that Arsenal also don't open a five point lead over the Red Devils.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 3:00pm ET
Pacific time: 12:00pm PT
Central time: 2:00pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 00:30 IST (Tuesday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 06:00 AEDT (Tuesday)
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports and Sky GO.
For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Universo.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
