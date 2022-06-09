Daley Blind on 'Conrol Freak' Erik Ten Hag and His Manchester United Future

Daley Blind has spoken on Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag, admitting he is somewhat of a "Control freak" in the way he handles things.

The Dutchmen spent a lot of time working together at Ajax, and as a former player for the Red Devils Blind is one who knows what is expected at the club.

He spoke to club media: “He's really social, I think, also in Ajax, he knows everyone at the club is important. Everyone needs to be involved to get that winning feeling, that winning mentality.”

“He is a control freak and wants to be on top of everything. I think that's a special quality you need to have when being that good.”

Daley Blind (Left) playing for Ajax IMAGO / ANP

"He is a brilliant manager, a manager who loves to play attacking football, what Manchester [United] stands for.”

He finished: “I think he's [Ten Hag] a manager who knows what he wants. He knows exactly how he wants to bring it over to the team and express that and keep everyone on board, everyone in the same direction to get that winning mentality and winning trophies.”

