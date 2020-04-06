Stretford Paddock
United fans love what James tells Chelsea star on live stream

Alex Turk

Daniel James entertained thousands of viewers on Sunday evening, as he mugged off Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour during a live stream.

Manchester United have seriously had Chelsea's number this season, defeating the Blues in all three meetings.

First came the opening weekend 4-0 mauling at Old Trafford, followed by 2-1 and 2-0 wins at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup and Premier League respectively.

James, participating in a FIFA 20 live stream in collaboration with charity Combat Corona, made sure Gilmour hadn't forgotten when selecting their teams.

Combat Corona did brilliant work on Sunday, raising over £18,000 for UNICEF during their star-studded stream.

Footballing superstars including Gareth Bale, Paulo Dybala and a host of Premier League were joined by James and United teammate Luke Shaw for the successful event.

The 22-year-old Welshman took another big W over Gilmour when the action actually got underway too, claiming a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Away from virtual reality, James has enjoyed a productive first season in the big time since his huge step up from Swansea City last summer.

He's provided six assists this term, more than any other United player, and has provided more in all competitions than Kylian Mbappe, Kai Havertz and James Maddison, to name a few.

It's unlikely he'll play as big a role next season, especially if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's right-wing target is captured in the market, however, he has the makings of a quality player.

James' antics surfaced on social media fairly quickly and it's fair to say he's earned serious brownie points amongst United fans...

